A lady took to the socials to celebrate her mother's honours graduation, and Mzansi joined along for the happy occasion

Getting further in academic life is always a call for good times, but a parent achieving such is even more impressive

Netizens across Mzansi took their time to applaud the youthful-looking mum on her wonderful achievement

A lady went online to show the world how proud she was of her mom, who had just bagged herself an honours degree, making it her third belt.

A woman celebrated her mother's honours graduation, and Mzansi joined in on the festivities. Images: lady_amar1/ Instagram

lady_amar1 is the lady that uploaded the picture and is also a DJ and CEO of a cosmetic company. The Instagram post drew the attention of many South Africans who wanted to join in on the fun. The snaps were also accompanied by a caption that highlighted the mom's talents:

"You are truly a living proof that beauty and brains can go together well. Congratulations for achieving the honours nkosyam mama!"

A scroll through the snaps will show you some videos the daughter took, displaying that the mom graduated with honours in education. Another video also shows the ceremony itself, and in between the footage are fun snaps of the dynamic duo.

Peeps across the country took their time to congratulate the mom, and some thought she was the sister. See the comments below:

kayise_zulu said:

"Ooooh, Baby cabanga we haven’t had anything to eat today! Aaibo that time sisuthi... love you with all that I am."

thandypino mentioned:

"So this is where the looks come from, congratulations Mummy "

t_merity commented:

"Where's your mom? I see two beautiful sisters."

petunia_twist shared

"I knew it was you I saw, and you smelled so good. Congratulations to mommy ❤️"

kgomo_tso1 posted:

"I thought she’s your friend Congratulations to mom ❤️"

tsholobu said:

"Congratulations to your mommy She looks gorgeous and young ❤️"

gonzonyasha mentioned:

"I see where you get your beauty from Congratulations mom."

_keatlegile_m_boss_mom_ commented:

"Congrats to this beautiful soul "

