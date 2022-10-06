One boss babe residing in Durban has social media users inspired by her hard work and resilience in a male-dominated sector

Nokuthula Shobakazi has her own business specialising in tyre and automobile repairs and services

In an online post that honoured the determined woman’s grind, peeps expressed how proud they are of her hustle

One determined lady from Durban is set on making a success of her business, which specialises in tyre and automobile repairs and services.

Nokuthula is doing the most with her business. Image: African Media/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nokuthula Shobakazi is a multitalented woman who focuses on rims and wheel cap restoration, panel beating, spray painting, full body polishing, headlamps restoration and rust removal.

The hard-working lady was honoured in an online Facebook post by that wrote about her phenomenal efforts to make something of her life.

Let’s have a look at the post and some of Nokuthula’s work:

Many social media users commented on the post and noted that they were proud of the inspiring babe for excelling in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Others were excited that she took it upon herself to make a success of her life instead of expecting handouts.

Let’s peek at some top reactions from Facebook users:

Ndumiso Nkosi is proud of her hustle:

“Great hustle. Black excellence.”

Njabulo Buthelezi hopes she will continue going from strength to strength with her enterprise:

“Good work. Keep on pushing.”

Stone Yaardiie Walleh tried shooting his shot and flirting:

“Please marry me.”

Nhlanhlayezwe Emabalabala Mahlaba is very proud:

“Congratulations, Nokuthula. Definitely sharing this.”

Cadre-Gorbachev KaMdoda KaNobhuliziyalo KaSgodo complimented her work ethic and skills:

“Nokuthula Shobakazi Shoba is simply the best.”

