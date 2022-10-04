An intelligent young woman from Gauteng is thrilled about an impressive academic achievement after obtaining her postgraduate qualification

Temakhosi Dlamini bagged a Master of Medicine from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

The young lady noted that she is currently looking for employment, with her academic milestone praised online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One radiant woman from Johannesburg in Gauteng is over the moon after bagging her postgraduate qualification.

Temakhosi Dlamini is happy to have obtained her master's degree. Image: Temakhosi Dlamini/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Temakhosi Dlamini proudly celebrated landing herself a Master of Science in Medicine from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. What a brainy babe.

The good sis posted the loveliest pictures from her graduation day, which left many awe-inspired.

Landing any academic qualification is super tough. Temakhosi has every right to relish her accomplishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The hun then noted that she is seeking employment in her field, with her celebratory LinkedIn post reading:

“We did it. Master of Science in Medicine #september2022. Medical Virology. Currently looking for a job. Please spread the word.”

The gorgeous woman’s amazing news excited many people, with sweet congratulations pouring in for the young lady.

Let’s look at some of the most engaging reactions:

Marvellous Uwamusi is proud and inspired:

“Wow. I'm super excited and proud of you. God bless you. This shall be the beginning of great things to come in your life. Congratulations, Dr.”

Taunyane Dickson Ramajoe reacted:

“Congratulations, Temakhosi Dlamini. Well-deserved performance.”

Zanele Dhlamini is wowed:

“Congratulations, Dlamini. Thank you for lifting the Dlamini flag higher.”

Neo Kgoadi wished her well:

“Congratulations on this wonderful academic achievement. May God bless you and your family.”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In a similarly inspiring story about a brainy woman, Briefly News also wrote about a mother of three little boys who was on cloud nine after bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT. During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala needed to juggle being a mom, wife, and media lecturer at CPUT. The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. She has big dreams for the rest of her journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News