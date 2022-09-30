The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor is a totally unique and free-spirited academic, and unlike many scholars, she’s super cool too

Mamokgethi Phakeng is inspiring and isn’t afraid to play as hard as she works, with her dance moves and flexibility wowing peeps

Briefly News looks back at four times the ‘fab academic’ proved that she is the coolest prof ever

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, is undeniably unique and dances to the beat of her own drum.

In addition to being a renowned professor, the 55-year-old also knows how to have fun and enjoy herself.

Briefly News peeks at four times Prof Phakeng proved that she is the coolest academic.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng celebrates receiving honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa

In June 2022, the fabulous professor received an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa in Canada, Briefly News wrote. In her speech, she noted that it was her goal to keep UCT at the top of Africa’s university rankings and dedicated her award to her mother for her sacrifices.

Oprah congratulates UCT VC for winning Africa Education Medal: “I don’t know anyone who deserves it more”

Prof Phakeng was also recently honoured by American media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, who wished her well for winning the inaugural African Education Medal. Briefly News reported that many tweeps were impressed that she was recognised by the legend.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng shows off incredible flexibility at 55, SA reacts: “How old, Prof?”

The mom posted a video on Twitter showing how flexible she is and noted that she is more supple than her kids. She is a woman who takes mental and physical health very seriously, and it shows!

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng does hamba wena dance challenge, impressive moves have SA clapping

The professor knows how to enjoy life beyond academia and is having a great time during her sabbatical. Prof Phakeng took part in the hamba wena dance challenge and had many stunned with her killer moves.

UCT’s vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng opens up about choosing happiness even during tough times, inspires

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) taking to LinkedIn to share some words of wisdom. Mamokgethi Phakeng spoke about the importance of choosing to be happy even when it’s hard to do so. Her wise words inspired many, with peeps loving her positive energy and inciteful advice.

