The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is incredibly fit and took to Twitter to show off her flexibility

In the caption of the Twitter video, Prof Phakeng explained that she was warming up for her daily walk

Social media users could not believe how flexible the ‘fab academic’ was for her age and jokingly asked if she is possibly still a teen

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has once again proven that she truly is a fabulous academic.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is hella fit. Image: Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn and @FabAcademic/Twitter.

The 55-year-old took to Twitter to share a video of herself stretching, proving how amazingly supple she is.

Prof Phakeng noted that she was warming up before her daily walk and joked that despite her age, she is more flexible than her kids.

The fit academic’s tweet read:

“Warming up for my daily walk. I’m a 55-year-old senior citizen, but I am still more flexible than all my children! Happy Sunday, friends and family! The sun is out, get up and take care of your body!”

Her flexibility had many peeps shocked, with others complimenting how fit she is despite her age:

@Sandraboyce19 said:

“My shero. I love you.”

@TMazonke added:

“I am tired of you. That's fire. 55 years and doing that thing. I love the hell out of you. Yes, girl.”

@Kgopotso_kg refuses to believe that the professor is 55:

“The minister of Home Affairs must verify your age publicly. It is of public interest.”

@Iwanttoknow50 reacted:

“Senior citizen? Come on, it’s 55. The new 40!”

@XUFFLER wrote:

“I’m a 25-year-old that wants to do this to avoid my health declining in future but ke, but the energy is never there.”

