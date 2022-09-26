After a long and arduous journey, one determined woman from Bloemfontein is thrilled about obtaining her doctoral degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

The lovely lady shared her happiness on social media, posting memorable photographs from her special day

Sweet messages poured in for the go-getter, with many commending her efforts and academic milestone

One intelligent woman from Bloemfontein is super excited about bagging a whole PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), celebrating her graduation on social media.

Ntsoaki 'Nyane is over the moon about her milestone. Image: Ntsoaki 'Nyane/LinkedIn.

The stunner looked gorgeous on her special day and noted that it took tons of determination, hard work and grit to land her doctoral qualification in pharmacology.

Ntsoaki 'Nyane explained that she refused to give up no matter how difficult the journey seemed. The lovely lady’s LinkedIn post read:

“Finally got to wear a red gown. Feels good to be part of the red gown gang. Mine was a story of perseverance, determination and hard work. This journey hasn’t been easy at all. It involved many emotional turmoils. At some point, giving up was an option, but I remembered why I started.

“Always put God first in everything; allow Him to be in the driver’s seat. The final destination was worth it, regardless of the many steep hills. At 30 years old, I received that doctoral degree. Isaiah 60:22.”

Ntsoaki then thanked UKZN, her supervisor, family members and everyone who helped her along the challenging academic journey.

Congratulations poured in for the perseverant lady, with many peeps expressing how proud they are of her and the academic milestone she achieved:

Dr Nobubele Potwana said:

“Congratulations, Ntsoaki. Oops, sorry! Dr 'Nyane. Well done, sana.”

Masopha Moshoeshoe added:

“Congratulations. Your hard work and determination paid off, Dr 'Nyane, the Lord is good.”

Thulani Msani reacted:

“Well done, Doc!”

