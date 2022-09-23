A gorgeous young woman was excited about her graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) that she could not contain her joy

The young hun started passionately singing a Zulu celebratory tune while on stage and got the crowd super hyped

Commenting on the video shared on the university’s Facebook page, online peeps said they wished they could gate-crash the vibey graduations at UKZN

One stunning babe was super amped about obtaining her academic qualification that she started singing on stage at her graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The babe was super excited about her graduation and sang a celebration song. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook.

The hun looked gorgeous in her pretty pink dress and belted out a vibey tune that had the entire audience hyped and singing along.

It must have been a proud moment for the good sis, who looked like she was positively radiating after achieving the milestone.

In a video shared on the UKZN Facebook page that showed the joyous scene at the graduation ceremony, many peeps commented that the institution is known for its beautiful celebrations of the successes of graduates.

Others said they wished they could gate-crash the fantastic ceremonies.

Let’s see some reactions from peeps:

Nicci Jane Whitear said:

“Love the smile on the face just before the capping!”

Thuli Ntuli Mtolo wants to graduate from UKZN without all the admin of studies – LOL:

“Sbwl to graduate eUKZN without doing all the hard work, sleepless nights and all.”

Pontsho Magampa added:

“KZN doesn’t disappoint.”

Mvuselelo Dlamini is ready to gate-crash:

“UKZN has me googling how to gate-crash graduations because, wow, your graduation ceremonies are such a vibe!”

Mkhonza Sabelo wrote:

“I like your graduations.”

