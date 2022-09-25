A loving mom who resides in Cape Town has obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC)

In a LinkedIn post, Mihlali Matokazi noted that while her kiddies are her first priority, she also wants them to see her fighting for her dreams

Commenters applauded the loving mother for her efforts and wished her well for the future

A doting momma from Cape Town is reaping the rewards of her hard work and took to social media to celebrate obtaining her Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics.

Mihlali Matokazi is making her daughters proud with her academic prowess. Image: Mihlali Matokazi/LinkedIn.

Mihlali Matokazi obtained her qualification from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and looked pretty in pink on her graduation day, smiling brightly with her children.

The loving parent noted that she always wanted her kiddies to know that they are her main priority and dreams of making them proud.

Mihlali posted three glowing photographs from her graduation, with the caption reading:

“It’s essential that my kids know that they are a priority to me. It’s also important that they see me going after what I want in life and striving to make my dreams a reality.”

What an inspiring mom. This lovely lady is clearly setting an excellent example for her little ones and encouraging them to reach for their dreams.

The stunner also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Risk Management from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Netizens wished the go-getter well for her achievement, flooding her post with the kindest congratulatory messages:

Bongi Tshabangu admired the successful mother:

“Congrats, Mihlali. You have beautiful girls.”

Tinashe Leonard Nyahanana added:

“Congratulations, Mihlali Matokazi. Keep it up. You’re really a motivation and all the best.”

Nosipho Nzube reacted:

“Congratulations, sis. You keep inspiring.”

