Beautiful Durban Woman Celebrates Obtaining Law Degree From UKZN, People Applaud Her Resilience
- A beautiful young woman who lives in Durban is over the moon after bagging her law degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
- The young hun posted a cute snap online and looked super snatched on her special day as she smiled from ear to ear
- Social media users complimented her because of the massive milestone and wished her the best of luck for the future
One stunner is super amped about bagging her degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) after a long journey.
Thembalethu Ntusi shared her fantastic news online and looked incredibly pretty on her special day as she smiled broadly and relished her massive win.
In a previous post, the gorgeous woman, who studied law, opened up about her struggle, noting that she was excluded from university but still decided to volunteer at a firm and never ever gave up on her dream.
Now, Thembalethu is a qualified lawyer with two years’ worth of experience. What a resilient babe!
The lovely lady captioned her latest graduation snap:
“In alignment with my dreams.”
Commenters left the beaut lovely messages of congratulations and were inspired by how far she’s come with her journey:
Thobile Precious Mkhize said:
“So proud of you, and you look gorgeous as always.”
Vince Mkhululi Mpiyakhe added:
“Congratulations. All the best.”
Mabetse Monyane Nxumalo reacted:
“Aww, sthandwa sami. Congratulations, my friend.”
ULizeka Yena Yedwa wrote:
“Gorgeous, baby.”
Khwezi Ntesh Ngcobo is inspired:
“Congratulations, Lethu. All the best.”
Nhlonipho Ndlovu is wowed:
“Konke okuhle kukulandele! Congratulations to you, girl.”
