One inspiring woman residing in Durban is over the moon after obtaining her doctoral degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

Thandi Ngxongo owns a BP petrol station and has years and years worth of experience in the petroleum sector

The go-getter shared her fantastic news on LinkedIn, with commenters eagerly wishing her well for the accomplishment

A hard-working woman from Durban is on cloud nine after bagging her PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Thandi owns a whole BP garage. Image: Thandi Princess MaThabethe Ngxongo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The inspiring lady has many years’ worth of experience in the petroleum industry and even owns a whole BP petrol station.

On the pictures posted on LinkedIn, Thandi Ngxongo looked positively thrilled about reaching the huge milestone and shared her joy with peeps, with her post captioned:

“Sanibonani. Please allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Dr Thandi MaThabethe Ngxongo.”

Previously, talking to IOL, the businesswoman noted that ladies need to be more resilient if they want to succeed as entrepreneurs:

“There will always be barriers, especially to black women, but we should not stop.”

Commenting on the newly minted doctor’s LinkedIn post, online peeps keenly wished her well for the milestone:

Thembinkosi Khumalo reacted:

“Congratulations, doc. But the size of the wings you sell at your BP garage are too big, hey.”

Simphiwe Ngcobo said:

“The Doc. Congratulations and well done.”

Dr Sanele Justice Gamede wrote:

“Congratulations, my sister. You are such an inspiration, hey.”

Kgaphamadi Archibald Legoabe is wowed:

“Congratulations, Dr T. You are a true inspiration. Please keep flying that flag high.”

Dumi Khumalo added:

“Congratulations, mbokodo, on your milestone achievement.”

Source: Briefly News