One Mzansi gent was photographed doing the most as soon as he got on the University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation stage

The school held its Spring graduation which ran from 21-22 September and the young man ushered in the prestigious occasion with a fun dance

In the image, he is seen pulling the popular “Roboto” dance in front of the entertained university dignitaries

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

What is better than marking a jovial celebration with a vibey dance? – Not much we’re afraid.

One South African graduate would agree after he was captured doing the popular dance “Roboto” dance as he went to go collect his University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) qualification during the school’s Spring graduation ceremony held this week.

One young man made sure to start the UKZN Spring graduation ceremonies on a vibey note. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Graduation is one of the most important occasions in the University’s academic calendar where students, both undergraduate and postgraduate, receive their hard-earned degrees and diplomas.

The happy gent was photographed pulling the amapiano moves as soon as he got on stage, in front of the university dignitaries who are seen all smiles at his infectious and positive energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many Mzansi peeps have come to know that UKZN graduations are a whole vibe and anything is to be expected from the elated graduates as well as their supporters.

Netizens poured in congratulations on the fun Facebook post:

Aretha Modiba wrote:

“Halaaaaalaaaaaaaa...........Congratulations to the graduates.”

Kwazi Mhlongo responded:

“Isiqalile iyagqilaza lento Congratulations to all graduates.”

Mandlenkosi Tebogo Dlamini commented:

“Kwasuka lokho.”

Hleh MakaNeo NoAphila Mkhize said:

“Beautiful .”

UKZN graduate breaks into Zulu dance at his graduation ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African Zulu man paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony. A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

The post was captioned:

“Halala !!!!!! The celebrations are here, graduation is underway. All that excitement from the long nights of studying and jubilations from a job well done culminate in the highlight of your life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News