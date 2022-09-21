A video of a wife giving her husband his lunch for work packed in odd containers has been circulating on social media

In the clip, the woman can be seen bringing him lunch packed in a tub of Rama margarine and his juice in a tomato sauce bottle

The gent was left completely defeated and annoyed at his wife’s stunt and cyber citizens could not help but find it amusing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One Mzansi couple had netizens in stitches from laughter after sharing a video of their funny quarrel.

The footage posted on TikTok by @khushnobestie shows the husband hurriedly packing his work bag as he asks his wife to hurry up as she is running late for work. The woman brings him his lunch packed in a tub of Rama margarine and his juice in a tomato sauce bottle.

A man was annoyed by a funny stunt his wife pulled when packing his lunch for work. Image: @khushnobestie/TikTok

Source: UGC

The surprised man looks at the lunch in confusion and asks his wife why she packed his food in such containers. The woman responds that it is because he is always losing her expensive Tupperware at his workplace.

He asks whether there are no other containers she could possibly use, to which she simply responds “no”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The defeated gent packs the lunch in his bag and brushes off his son in annoyance before he leaves the house.

South African peeps responded with banter and laughter at the funny family feud. Check out the clip and the comments below:

Zama Jabe wrote:

“Aibo, ingane yona yenzeni ubaba akasafuni nokuyinaka.”

BABALWA commented:

“The son has a better bottle. Iyabonakala indoda kulandlu.”

Nontethelelo replied:

“Waze wakulungisa bokalokhu zoze zilahleke.”

Aviwe responded:

“Tupperware uyabiza ngeke makabuye nabo.”

Hleh commented:

“Ngebhodlela latamatisosi nje.”

ZEE reacted:

“ ngaze ngaphela insini.”

Boss lady C said:

“Kazi batheni emsebenzini .”

SA howling after man takes wrong skaftin to work, ends up with spices

In another story, Briefly News reported that many South Africans economically used old containers such as ice cream and biscuit ones to store their food and other grocery stuff. A young man with the Twitter handle, @HlumeloGoso recently shared how this did not work in his favour after he mistook the spice tin for his lunch tin.

"Normalise double-checking your lunch box before leaving for work, today I went to work with a wrong lunch box full of spices," he wrote sadly in the funny post.

Mzansi was left howling from laughter and just could not deal with how relatable the post was. Many of them headed to the comment section where they joked and sympathised with the hungry young South African man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News