A funny video of a grown lady having a good time in the company of her beverage has been circulating online

The footage shows the mama holding an almost empty bottle of Jameson which she looks at closely as she sings

Many of her TikTok followers were left entertained by her song, with some suggesting it should be played during the festive season

A jovial lady brought on the weekend mood with a video of her singing and jamming to a tune while holding a booze bottle.

A lady jamming with her drink had many Mzansi peeps entertained. Image: @nonhlanhlamelisas/TikTok

The video footage was posted on TikTok by user @nonhlanhlamelisas and shows the mama holding an almost empty bottle of Jameson which she looks at closely as she sings and dances along to a tune saying:

“Wamnandi mhlaba…angikuyeke lapho uzobhoreka (The world is so nice… let me leave you there, you’ll be bored).”

This mama is a whole vibe! One could easily assume she has had a few tots of the Irish whiskey and enjoying the after-effects of the alcoholic drink.

Mzansi peeps were amused by her vibe and carefree spirit. Check out the video and the comments below:

julietm41 wrote:

“Wamnadi mhlaba.”

MissGxaba remarked:

“Sizoyidinga le ngoma nge festive .”

Palesa Mbali406 reacted:

"Angikuyeke lapho uzobhoreka.”

user1351514984462 wrote:

“Babes wodumo yenza odume ngazo .”

nosipho22 said:

“Akayiswe estudio .”

CebiNzimande commented:

“Ai uMah wathi uyabuyeka ubuye wenza njan.”

Samkele replied:

“ isazosebenza lengoma.”

Talented man remixes gospel song to make it about his drinking problem

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans love having a good time, and sharing a few cold ones as well just to add to the vibe is very common. One man, however, went as far as remixing a gospel song asking God to help him deal with his drinking problem.

An entertaining video shared by TikTok user @vusynova shows the man belt out his melodic voice outside a taxi full of entertained passengers.

In his Xhosa song, he asks the man up above to help him stop drinking alcohol because he drinks from Monday to Friday, and it gets even worse on Saturday and Sunday.

