“We’re Now a Garden Service”: Afrikaner Farmer in USA Complains About Working the Land
- Riaan Burrell, an Afrikaner farmer working in the United States, shared a clip on his TikTok account showing the job he had to do
- The man felt that he was providing a garden service after cutting grass with a wheat cutting machine
- Riaan is working in America on an H-2A visa, which allows him to secure temporary agricultural jobs in the area
- An H-2A visa needs applicants to follow six steps to successfully obtain the visa, explains the US Embassy and Consulates of South Africa
An Afrikaner man working on a farm in the United States wasn't too pleased with the work he had to do. He felt that he was cutting grass more than harvesting the crops.
A change in job description
Riaan Burrell took to his TikTok account four days ago to show himself driving a wheat cutting machine on a large open wheat field. He explained that he felt more like a gardener than a farmer because of all the green bushes, which hid most of the crops.
The H-2A visa applicant (a person working a temporary agricultural job in the States), who was based in South Dakota, had to go through hectares of greenery and said in his video:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Guys, tell me, are we cutting wheat or grass? This isn't a lawn mowing service. Look at the stuff we have to cut.
"I don't understand. It's just grass! We're not a harvesting crew, we're now a garden service."
How to get an H-2A visa
As per the website of the US Embassy and Consulates of South Africa, applicants should follow six steps to secure an H-2A visa:
- Step 1: Find a company in the US in need of temporary workers.
- Step 2: Review your job contract and confirm the petition validity.
- Step 3: Complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay an application fee of $190. The fee should be paid before the interview.
- Step 4: Meet the necessary requirements to make a visa appointment. The requirements include having a valid, undamaged passport, a valid petition number, and proof of payment for the visa application fee.
- Step 5: Attend an appointment at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, if requested.
- Step 6: If approved, obtain your visa and travel to a US port of entry and apply for admission as an H-2 worker.
The H-2A visa should not be confused with an H-2B visa, which sees applicants working non-agricultural jobs.
Watch Riaan's TikTok video below:
3 Other stories about Afrikaners in the USA
- In another article, Briefly News reported about an Afrikaner who shared a baffling TikTok update about the process that allowed 54 Afrikaners to fly to America as refugees on a private chartered plane.
- Two Afrikaners on an H-2A visa in America shared how they found joy working on the farm, highlighting a positive work environment.
- An Afrikaner farmer went shopping in an American grocery store, exploring the country's love for pickles.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za