Riaan Burrell, an Afrikaner farmer working in the United States, shared a clip on his TikTok account showing the job he had to do

The man felt that he was providing a garden service after cutting grass with a wheat cutting machine

Riaan is working in America on an H-2A visa, which allows him to secure temporary agricultural jobs in the area

An H-2A visa needs applicants to follow six steps to successfully obtain the visa, explains the US Embassy and Consulates of South Africa

An Afrikaner man working on a farm in the United States wasn't too pleased with the work he had to do. He felt that he was cutting grass more than harvesting the crops.

A change in job description

Riaan Burrell took to his TikTok account four days ago to show himself driving a wheat cutting machine on a large open wheat field. He explained that he felt more like a gardener than a farmer because of all the green bushes, which hid most of the crops.

The H-2A visa applicant (a person working a temporary agricultural job in the States), who was based in South Dakota, had to go through hectares of greenery and said in his video:

"Guys, tell me, are we cutting wheat or grass? This isn't a lawn mowing service. Look at the stuff we have to cut.

"I don't understand. It's just grass! We're not a harvesting crew, we're now a garden service."

How to get an H-2A visa

As per the website of the US Embassy and Consulates of South Africa, applicants should follow six steps to secure an H-2A visa:

Step 1: Find a company in the US in need of temporary workers.

Find a company in the US in need of temporary workers. Step 2: Review your job contract and confirm the petition validity.

Review your job contract and confirm the petition validity. Step 3: Complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay an application fee of $190. The fee should be paid before the interview.

Complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay an application fee of $190. The fee should be paid before the interview. Step 4: Meet the necessary requirements to make a visa appointment. The requirements include having a valid, undamaged passport, a valid petition number, and proof of payment for the visa application fee.

Meet the necessary requirements to make a visa appointment. The requirements include having a valid, undamaged passport, a valid petition number, and proof of payment for the visa application fee. Step 5: Attend an appointment at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, if requested.

Attend an appointment at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, if requested. Step 6: If approved, obtain your visa and travel to a US port of entry and apply for admission as an H-2 worker.

The H-2A visa should not be confused with an H-2B visa, which sees applicants working non-agricultural jobs.

