An Afrikaner farmer living in America on an H2A visa showed off his grocery shopping, preparing for a braai. Image: @radio_sondermense.h2a

An Afrikaner farmer working in the United States took people on a hilarious and surprising wholesome ride during his Walmart shopping trip.

The man, TikTok user @radio_sondermense.h2, shared the video on the platform, and users were delighted with how naturally funny he was while showing off American groceries and alcoholic beverages.

Walmart grocery trip

In the video, the farmer walks through Walmart, wide-eyed and full of commentary as he checks out what's on offer. First up: pickles, lots of pickles. He points out jars in glass, tubs in plastic, and even a massive 5L bottle of straight pickle juice, joking that Americans must be pickle-crazy. He then heads down the aisle to the section with sauces, while getting ready for a braai back at home.

He spots BBQ flavours and then excitedly calls out Nando’s peri-naise, a mix of peri-peri sauce and mayonnaise, clearly thrilled to see a South African brand. A few steps later, he discovers the wine section and nods in approval, calling the selection “good wines.” As if that wasn’t enough, he spots beer, picks up champagne in his trolley, points to the orange juice, and proudly says he’s going to make himself a mimosa.

Classic, he shows his trolley with a bunch of bananas, Viennas sausages, and what looks like cleaning supplies. He also shows a small tray of boerwors, only five pieces, which makes him pause in surprise.

Social media users advised the man to try pickles with peanut butter after he spoke about how Americans loved them. Image: RealPeopleGroup

SA loves the farmer's life

The comment section was filled with positivity and love. Viewers praised his natural vibe and sense of humour, saying it felt like going shopping with a friend. Many joked about the pickle aisle, with some advising him to try them with peanut butter, saying it was the nicest.

Some were curious about how he had adjusted to US life and wanted more content from his daily adventures. Others had fun with his food finds interesting.

User @Druss industries shared:

"Daai pickled juice is goed vir 'n kopseer volgende oggend na die braai (That pickled juice is good for a headache the morning after the braai)."

User @BART said:

"Hulle het bier en wyn maar jy kan dit nie koop op Sondae of wel nie by ons nie (They have beer and wine, but you can’t buy it on Sundays or at least not from us)."

User @Sean added:

"Do they have Mrs Ball chutney? I want to know👍."

User @Aadrena-Lynn shared:

"They all taste the same🤣."

User @Riki Rich commented:

"Jy gaan nie braai nie jy gaan barbecue 😂😂😂, ons gaan nou braai hier in Joburg (You’re not going to braai, you’re going to barbecue 😂😂😂, we’re going to braai here in Joburg)."

User @LJS said:

"You're South African, of course, you're going to braai."

Watch the TikTok video below:

