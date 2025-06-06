A man bearing a striking resemblance to American rapper 50 Cent turned heads in a now-viral video

The guy posted a video of himself strolling through the streets in the UK, and at the underground railway station, dressed like a rapper, on TikTok

Social media users were shocked by how much he resembled 50 Cent, with many convinced they were related or that he was the real deal

A UK man resembling 50 Cent had people thinking he was the rapper while walking on the street. Image: @justesosie_50

Source: TikTok

A man who looked almost identical to the "Candy Shop" hitmaker, 50 Cent, created a buzz after a clip showed people reacting to him like he was the real rapper.

The man, TikTok user @justesosie_50, shared the video, and it went viral, gaining 2.4M views and 2.1K comments from internet users who were convinced he was 50 Cent’s twin or long-lost brother.

The man gets noticed on the streets

In the clip, the man confidently strolls through a busy city street, and you can see heads turn like it's celebrity spotting day. He’s dressed like a rap star in chains, a white T-shirt, and a cap with a durag underneath, giving off serious superstar vibes. People stop in groups, watching him walk past like it’s a music video shoot.

Later in the video, he is seen at the underground station platform with a fan who requests a picture with him, and he agrees. His cool composure and style just add to the illusion.

Social media users advised the young 50 Cent look alike to be careful as those who don't like the rapper may mistaken them. Image: @justesosie_50

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the resemblance

The clip went viral, gaining thousands of comments from social media users who were shocked by his striking resemblance. Many joked about paternity tests, saying someone’s dad needed to talk ASAP. Others genuinely thought it was 50 Cent and couldn’t believe it wasn’t him.

A few users, however, saw a downside to the resemblance, saying in the US, those who disliked the rapper could easily mistake the man for him and attack him.

User @dlonti said:

"Now I understand when they say everyone on this earth has a lookalike 😱."

User @T man 199 shared:

"You must have a meeting with 50 Cent. I want to see something."

User @HECTOR added:

"50 Cent needs to hire you for a TV show series about his earlier life

User @chrisloubacky shared:

"You look more like him than his own son😂."

User @zutaman said:

"😂😂 This is insane, having people look alike across the globe."

User @Chief Emeka advided:

"Be careful, bro, 50 Cent has many enemies 🤣🤣. Trust me, 50 Cents moves with 20 bodyguards because he is careful and cautious."

