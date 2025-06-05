A young black farmer showed gratitude to people for their support after selling 20,000 cabbages in less than a week

In a video he posted on TikTok, he shared when the next batch of cabbages would be available and asked for more support

Social media users praised his business skills, calling him an inspiration for black excellence in farming, while others sought mentorship

A local farmer was hailed a game-changer after showing others that with hard work and dedication, it is possible to run a successful business while creating jobs.

He shared the video on his TikTok handle @allen_ndlovu0, and social media users responded with praise, questions, and even business inquiries.

The farmer sells thousands of cabbages

The farmer opened his cabbage market on a Saturday, hoping for decent sales, but what happened next astounded him. By Tuesday, every single one of his 20,000 cabbages was sold at R15 each, earning him a total of R300,000.

The video, filmed in his leafy green cabbage field, gave followers a glimpse into how hard he works. While thanking people for their support in the video caption, he also shared that his next batch would be available in mid-June.

SA salutes the young farmer

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were greatly impressed. Many applauded the way he was breaking farming stereotypes and demonstrating that young black farmers can achieve greatness. Commenters loved his confidence, hustle, openness, and acknowledgement of people's support.

Some struggling farmers sought advice, wanting to know how to reach markets and grow their customer base. Others were inspired by his journey and hoped to follow in his footsteps.

User @Flashhealthfarming asked:

"Wow! Please help me with a market as well. I need clients."

User @Zama_Omuhle said:

"I probably ate 10 of those😅 I eat cabbage every day in winter. Endlini (at home), they complain but have no choice. Because lihamba nenyama (it is always with meat)🤭."

User @Veronica Ravele asked:

"Does all your cabbage get fully formed, or do you sometimes have different sizes even though planted around the same time?"

User @nickvnoo shared:

"Allen, you can be very proud. Job well done."

User @Benedict Mhlongo753 said:

"This is amazing work. If you don’t mind, please kindly share your spraying and fertiliser program 🙏."

User @Pharaoh🇿🇦 added:

"Keep going, brother. What’s your take on an App that connects farmers with people who want to buy, including ordinary people?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

