A young boy had social media buzzing after choosing 50 Cent's Candy Shop as the first anthem he'd play in his luxury whip.

The video, shared by TikTok user @nduru18, showed a fun moment that had internet users laughing and vibing with the unexpected yet confident performance.

The teen drops a future car jam

In the clip, the teen stands proudly with his crew behind him, ready for action. TikTok user @nduru18, holding the phone, asks what his first jam would be when he gets his dream ride, and the boy doesn’t hesitate; he picks Candy Shop by 50 Cent.

The beat drops, and his crew instantly becomes backup as beatboxers, giving full performance energy. The lead boy raps the lyrics with a straight face, owning every second like he’s the rapper himself. His friends, unbothered and in sync, join in with the rhythm, adding flair and harmony to the whole moment.

A content creator tried to contain his laughter as he watched young boys rapping.

Source: TikTok

Netizens love the bold energy

The clip went viral, gaining 24.7M views, 2.8M likes, and over 18.5K comments from social media users who were greatly entertained. Many were shocked that the young boys knew such an old classic banger, saying it was not every day a teen would pick a 2000s rap hit as their first drive anthem. Some joked about the squad acting like this was their official music video. Others were impressed by how well they vibed together, calling the moment iconic.

User @Paula Ibude said:

Some kids are dying to be part of their click 😭

User @riddik990faze_alt shared:

"Bro is going to be one of those old BMW drivers, he's going to have an old car, seat all the back, seat down, car on the floor, and won't see a thing in front (South Africans will know)💔."

User @Aricoco commented:

"Somebody get this boy his first luxury car 😂."

Kaylen_Measure❤️added:

"As soon as I heard this boy say luxury car, I was like I would play Candy Shop, and then, I heard him in Candy Shop. I was like, yeah, kid, yeah."

User @{elizzzenith} shared:

"Bro doesn't need to play it, he is the song."

User @FOG said:

"The backup is crazy 😩."

Watch the TikTok video below:

