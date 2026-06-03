Former Generations: The Legacy actor Sipho Ngwenya has announced his exit from MultiChoice Group as a senior manager

The former actor and rapper surprised his fans and followers on social media by confirming his departure with a photo

South Africans and celebrity friends took to Ngwenya's comment section to wish him the best in his next adventure

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Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya bids farewell to Multichoice. Image: @FarmersMagSA

Source: Twitter

Former YoTV personality Sipho Sidwell Ngwenya, known as Pysfo, has announced his departure from MultiChoice Group in a social media post.

Ngwenya recently surprised his followers online when he and his wife, Aamirah Ngwenya, confirmed they are expecting a second baby.

The pair also caused a buzz online in 2025 when Aamirah penned a sweet birthday message to the TV personality on his 41st birthday.

The media personality announced his exit from MultiChoice on his Instagram account on Saturday, 30 May 2026, and captioned the post: "It’s been real!👊🏾🙏🏽"

Ngwenya also commented on his post: "The love ❤️ is unreal! Thank you all for the great wishes. And thank you to everyone who was with me on this journey. I am blessed 🙏🏽."

According to his LinkedIn account, Sipho Sidwell Ngwenya is a senior manager at MultiChoice Group.

Social media users react to Ngwenya's departure

Rapper Reason commented:

"Role model of consistency and hard work. Thank you for adding “our” voice to the world for US."

Fratpacker replied:

"Phenomenal run. Onwards and upwards, my dawg."

Shoki_zama responded:

"Wait…what? I am wishing you all the best, Sipho! 👏👏👏."

Fubz92 reacted:

"Well done, Ajax! All the best, mate ❤️🙏🏽."

Former The River actress and rapper Anele_Zondo said:

"What do you mean?😢! My boss?

1_dimplebeauty wrote:

"I literally felt the same when I left after 8 years! The Magic Center holds many memories for me! For you, I know you will soar to greater heights wherever you go!🔥."

Realmakntosh reacted:

"You did well whilst there…More good things are waiting for your greatness."

Shafole responded:

"Dude, you’re a broadcaster at heart; don’t play yourself like that."

Ms_siyanda said:

"👏👏👏What a race, what a run! Really enjoyed working with you!"

Dopezuluboi replied:

"Yeah, no, you represented!"

Richard_mahogany wrote:

"Onwards and upwards, my champion 💪🏾."

Vuyidlodlo commented:

"Onwards and upwards indeed, wishing you well in your next adventure🙌."

The_tattooed_exec reacted:

"We're gonna allow you to reintroduce yourself, boet! Good run! 👏👏."

HipHop DJ Mscosmosa replied:

"Crazy! Enjoy the next chapter 🙌🏽."

Lefase_ responded:

"May your new chapter be blessed."

Davidorbafana wrote:

"All the best, Sipho. The future is definitely bright."

Babyflo13 reacted:

"God bless the new beginnings."

Tee_fashioncouture said:

"Will miss you, bro... Farewell to you, champ! 🙏🏾🫂."

Former actor Sipho"Psyfo" Ngwenya leaves Multichoice. Images: Iammrcroc

Source: Instagram

Psyfo Ngwenya celebrates his son’s 3rd birthday with a loving post: “The best ever”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former TV presenter Sipho Psyfo Ngwenya celebrated his son Baby Croc's 3rd birthday with a loving message.

The TV personality's wife, Amirah Ngwenya, also gushed over her baby boy and posted sweet photos of him.

South Africans gathered under the lovebirds' Instagram posts and wished the baby boy a happy birthday.

Source: Briefly News