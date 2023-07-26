Former YoTV presenter and Generations star Psyfo Ngwenya recently celebrated another trip around the sun

The media personality's wife Aamirah Mirah shared a cute post with her husband's pictures and a touching tribute

Many social media users couldn't believe that Psyfo is 41 because the star does not look a day over 30

It's Psyfo Ngwenya's birthday and his wife has showered him with love. The star is now 41 years.

Psyfo Ngwenya’s wife Aamirah Mirah shared a sweet message on his 41st birthday. Image: @mirah_aamirah

Source: Instagram

Psyfo Ngwenya's wife Aamirah Mirah posts sweet message on star's birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, Aamirah Mirah shared pictures of her baby daddy alongside a touching caption. The doting wife said she appreciates her husband and everything he does. The post read:

"Happy 41 years young to my special mate ✨

"I want to thank you for lighting up our lives, for making me laugh and for being by my side through everything.

"You are such a gift to us at home and we are so grateful for all the things you do.

"May we continue to have more fun together because I honestly cannot imagine my life without you ♥️."

Mzansi celebrate Psyfo on his birthday

Psyfo Ngwenya is among the many stars who have grown in front of our eyes. Some fans couldn't believe that the star who is popular for being a YoTV presenter and for his role on Generations is already in his 40s.

@nandi_madida said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby @iammrcroc."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"Happy birthday OG."

@slindelo added:

"Am I the only one who thinks that they look alike now❤️"

@belinca_belle said:

"He looks 31"

@silvah commented:

"Our very own carrier of the Pharrell gene… Because, excuse me… How is this gent defying time and age like this??? "

