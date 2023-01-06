A young man beamed as he shared pictures of his stunning home on social media

Twitter user, Bongumusa Musah, did not show the inside of the home, but the outside was enough

People let the young man know that he has a beautiful home and a lot to be proud of

One young man took to social media with a few pictures of his stunning home. Owning your own home is a huge achievement and people let the man know he has done something amazing.

Twitter user Bongumusa Musah is proud of where he lives and the beautiful home he stays in. Image: Twitter / Bongumusa Musah

Source: Twitter

While getting a degree or buying a car are both big milestones, owning a home is on a whole other level. Having the security of a roof over your head brings a kind of peace that you cannot find anywhere else.

Twitter user, Bongumusa, shared a few posts in which he gave people a glimpse of his home, captioning the posts with “home sweet home”, the man oozed pride.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi marvel at the man’s stunning home

Seeing the gorgeous double-storey home, people flocked to the comment section to let the man know that he has a beautiful home and every reason to be proud.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@khistos_3 said:

“Beautiful background as well ❤️”

@Jabulazza1 said:

“Beautiful space.”

@Mgulase said:

“Great brother. Home always sweet home.”

@SiyabongaMajoz7 said:

“Nice house”

Source: Briefly News