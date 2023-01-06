One man got the shock of his life when he saw a giant chicken wing that could have never come from a chicken

Twitter user @therealxolo turned to social media to get answers on what this thing could be

People had a good laugh at the picture and cracked some jokes as they too had no answer

You see some strange things on social media… but this giant chicken wing is both concerning and hilarious. One man couldn’t handle the trauma alone, so he shared it with his Twitter peeps.

Twitter user @therealxolo had people tripping over this giant chicken wing. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From chickens riding tiny bicycles to pigs having a tea party, there really is nothing that you won’t see on social media.

Twitter user @therealxolo shared a picture of a giant frozen chicken wing. He couldn’t believe it himself and so he turned to social media for answers.

“Sesizodla nezingelosi ”

Mzansi people crack jokes over the giant wing

People had no choice but to turn to humour for an explanation. Some said they were going to inform the man above that people on earth are eating his angels, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mgedeza88 said:

“No wonder I'm no longer getting messages from God kanti y'all done ate Gabriel ”

@DonaldMakhasane said:

“... where did you even buy this one.”

@LehubeduLemo said:

“I'd love to see mosquitoes from this place.”

@17Flash said:

“This chicken was on steroids.”

@Noordien_dyers said:

American TikToker Fanum has people laughing hard over his frustration of getting served small chicken wings

In related news, Briefly News reported that aside from getting the wrong order, there is nothing more annoying than getting a small portion when you are starving. American TikToker Fanum got served minute chicken wings and lost his sense of humour.

Fast food outlets are taking chances by pushing their prices and skimping portions. So, when Fanum got a wing that was the same size as an earpod, he had to take it to the Twitter streets.

Fanum shared side-by-side pictures of the tiny wing next to a few items, of which one was a bullet. The man was not playing, lol.

“This sh*t right here just p*ssed me off.”

