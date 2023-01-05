One woman and her man just moved into a beautiful new home and she shared the news on Twitter

Nozipho Makhanya shared a few pictures of their lux new home while overflowing with gratitude

Many people took to the comments to congratulate the woman on her gorgeous new home

Sometimes when you level up not everyone is happy for you. One woman beamed as she shared snaps of her stunning new home, and it was heartwarming to see all the love she received.

Nozipho Makhanya is happily moved into her new home with her man. Image: Twitter / Nozipho Makhanya

Source: Twitter

It is tough out there. People are fighting daily to make their dreams a reality and it is not always easy to see someone living your dream. So, when you do see grateful people, happy for another’s happiness, it is refreshing.

Twitter user Nozipho Makhanya moved into a gorgeous home with her man and she couldn’t be more grateful for this blessing. Sharing pictures of the lux home, the good sis showed off their stunning entertainment area.

“To a successful move ❤️”

Mzansi peeps shower the woman with congratulations

So many people were over the moon to see the lady in her new home with her man living his best life in their new pool. Sometimes you just have to hype another while waiting your turn.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@johny_theblessd said:

“I say congratulations.”

@Vhusie_N said:

“Looove it❤️”

@sabeloelkah2 said:

“This is so beautiful ”

@Tholamdl said:

“When God says it’s time! Congratulations ❤️”

@LebohangBokako said:

