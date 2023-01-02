Mzansi citizens were blown away by random people who sang opera in a Food Lovers store

TikTok user @khanyathatpropertyguy shared a clip of the moving moment showing randoms breaking into song

The people of South Africa overflowed with pride as they took a moment to appreciate their people

There really never is a dull moment in Mzansi. A video of random people breaking out in song in the middle of a Food Lovers store has gone viral.

Be it people dancing at the robots or friendly petrol attendants, the people of Mzansi never fail to entertain.

TikTok user @khanyathatpropertyguy shared a clip showing random people singing opera in the middle of a Food Lovers store. It started with one man who looked as if he was casually shopping, moved to a packer and then to a formally dressed woman who also looked as if she was shopping.

The three met in the middle of the store and had the entire shop stop in its tracks for the beautiful performance. No one knows if this was staged… if it wasn’t, it was something you’ll only ever experience once in a lifetime.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi shed tears of pride

This is exactly why Mzansi always managed to triumph over tough times. Our people are filled with surprises that warm hearts.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LuhBridget said:

“there’s never a dull moment in our country honestly..✨✨✨”

@GlassUnicorn333 said:

“Actually crying that they all got to see a live Opera show while shopping how lucky ^ ^ that was amazing! Bravo!”

@Rohan said:

“Nothing unites our country more than music, soccer and rugby. Why can't we have this always? ”

@user9822995686261 said:

“I love my country. The politics spoils it.”

@Ronnelle said:

“That is so beautiful I was crying listening to it, I think the lady is my neighbor she sings ever so often on her walks”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gugulethu Ndzendze is just nine years old but is packed with talent. The little girl's mother, Fundiswa, has been sharing videos of Gugulethu stunningly singing opera songs as difficult as the classic O Mio Babbino Caro.

In one of her more recent videos, the primary school kid belted out Ave Maria as she stood on a stage with a microphone taller than she is. Clad in her school uniform, she calmly begins singing the classic hit.

The video was shared on Facebook by proud mom Fundiswa and is just over two minutes long. It has gained a large 12 000 views with over 6 600 reactions on the popular social networking application.

