Nine-year-old Gugulethu Ndzendze has wowed Mzansi with her natural singing abilities and unique voice

The primary schooler effortlessly belts out classical opera hits that are often performed at talent shows

Her latest video, performing Ave Maria, gained a respectable 12 000 views and over 6 600 likes on Facebook

Gugulethu Ndzendze is just nine years old but is packed with talent. The little girl's mother, Fundiswa, has been sharing videos of Gugu stunningly singing opera songs as difficult as the classic O Mio Babbino Caro.

In one of her more recent videos, the primary school kid belted out Ave Maria as she stood on a stage with a microphone taller than she is. Clad in her school uniform, she calmly begins singing the classic hit.

The video was shared on Facebook by proud mom Fundiswa and is just over two minutes long. It has gained a large 12 000 views with over 6 600 reactions on the popular social networking application.

This talented little girl has stunned Mzansi with her amazing voice. Image: Fundiswa Smha Mboniswa-Ndzendze

Click here to watch her sing. Briefly News compiled a few of the comments she received below:

Sidwell Sindiswa Mhlongo said:

"This is talent extraordinaire."

Dolly Ndude shared:

"Yhoo!! This baby is going too far with this talent. Well done baby girl, we are really proud of you, family and the person developing her musically."

Naledi Mabi commented:

"Pure talent. You’re going places child."

Quinton Nicholson wrote:

"She is truly gifted. Beautifully sung."

Mpumzi Nontanda responded with:

"Wow! That's awesome!"

Rika Jardim added:

"Beautiful, one of my favourites."

