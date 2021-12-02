A schoolboy performing in front of his school on a stage has wowed South Africans with his melodic voice

The youngster belts out Adele's hit song Easy on Me from her new album to the amazement of his peers and those on social media

The video gained over 180 000 views and over 14 000 likes on the social networking site with comments of praise rolling in

A talented little boy has wowed Mzansi with his amazing vocals. The scholar can be seen singing Adele's Easy on Me in a recent video shared on Facebook by Radio KC 107.7FM. His vocal range and voice control are absolutely mesmerising.

Standing on stage in front of his peers, the little boy belts his heart out. Dressed in his school uniform, he moves slowly back and forth as he reaches Adele level notes while singing the hit song.

The video is just over one-minute long and sure to tug on anyone's heartstrings. The video gained over 180 000 views on Facebook.

This local boy gave Mzansi tons of goosebumps with his amazing voice. Image: Radio KC 107.7FM

Source: Facebook

Check out his singing below:

Read some of the comments left by Saffas:

Cindy Visser said:

"Amazing talent for such a young man, boost him all the way he will come so far with that beautiful tone. We are looking forward to more on this young man."

Florina Pedro shared:

"God-given talent my boy. May God bless you with His richest blessings."

Raquel Du Plessis said:

"Wwwooooowwwww boy boy you got me in tears... I pray you go far very far in life with your beautiful voice."

Shone Bee Pillay commented:

"I'm literally crying while watching his so talented God bless him."

Natasha Meiring added:

"Fantastic voice. Always do what you love. You will go far."

