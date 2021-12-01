5 Pics of AKA’s Latest Michael Jackson Tattoo: “My Favourite MJ”

AKA has said time and time again that he feels Michael Jackson is the greatest artist to ever live, so he combined his love for MJ with his love of ink

The rapper has an impressive collection of tattoos on his arms, filled with some of his biggest inspirations and his favourite things

The Sweet Fire hitmaker shared a series of photos from his recent trip to the tattoo parlour, where he added a second MJ to his arm

AKA has just shared his newest addition to his growing tattoo sleeve with his followers. The rapper decided to honour of the biggest music icons in the world by getting a portrait of Michael Jackson on his forearm. Peeps have had mixed reactions to the tattoo decision.

TimesLIVE reported that AKA has two tattoos of the Smooth Criminal hitmaker. He got the first one back in 2014 when he shared that Michael was the best to ever do it in the music biz. The rapper draws quite a bit of inspiration from the singer, so it made sense to have two MJ portraits on each bicep.

Mr Supa Mega shared the photos from his ink session on Instagram, where he posed with the proud artist behind the portrait. He wrote:

"The Original MJ … & my favourite MJ. Thank You @royalink_sa for blessing myself and @steffan.forbes with some new ink ✍️ for the summer ☀️"

While Mr Forbes was so excited about his new tattoo, some fans were not pleased with his choices. The South African reports that tweeps slammed AKA for getting the portrait of a man who was accused of child abuse on his arms.

@deebzo commented:

"Hai but there are better things to tattoo on your body...#justsaying."

@boringjokesZA said:

"Why not tattoo a pic of Jacob Zuma? since you were always tweeting lead us Msholozi, lead us."

AKA opens up about his clinical depression and effects of medication: "I couldn't feel anything"

Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs have been rather candid about mental health in the past week. AKA is the latest of the A-listers to open up about navigating the ins and outs of depression and discovering what works best for him. The moment of vulnerability was well-received by followers.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker surprised many when he shared that a few months ago, he was diagnosed with clinical depression. ZAlebs reports that he disclosed everything about his mental health diagnosis, down to the medication that he was prescribed. AKA shared that the pills he was given did more harm than good, making him feel like a shell of a person.

The rapper's mental health diagnosis comes as no shock to fans after SowetanLIVE reported that AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe tragically passed away. The 22-year-old was reported to have fallen out the window of a Cape Town hotel.

