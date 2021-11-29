AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, has taken a moment to be open and honest with his followers about mental health issues, specifically depression

The rapper has had an emotionally traumatic year, heaving to deal with the death of his fiancée Nelli Thembe a few months ago, and he was put on medication

AKA shared his struggles with depression and the journey to finding treatment that worked best for him without changing him completely

Mzansi celebs have been rather candid about mental health in the past week. AKA is the latest of the A-listers to open up about navigating the ins and outs of depression and discovering what works best for him. The moment of vulnerability was well-received by followers.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker surprised many when he shared that a few months ago, he was diagnosed with clinical depression. ZAlebs reports that he disclosed everything about his mental health diagnosis, down to the medication that he was prescribed. AKA shared that the pills he was given did more harm than good, making him feel like a shell of a person.

The rapper's mental health diagnosis comes as no shock to fans after SowetanLIVE reported that AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe tragically passed away. The 22-year-old was reported to have fallen out the window of a Cape Town hotel.

Speaking about the medication that was prescribed to make him feel better, AKA said:

"I was put on meds. I couldn't handle them, they made me feel like I couldn't feel anything, so I got off them. Plus my whole job is to feel."

