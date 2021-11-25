Cassper Nyovest has been rather open about his journey to becoming the first rapper to have a billion rands to his name

The hitmaker has so much money that his own fans deemed him the only man in Mzansi who could afford Boity's R450k a month girlfriend allowance

Cassper's big R1.5 million birthday gift flex on social media left fans thinking that the man truly is the balling rapper that he says he is

Cassper Nyovest went all-out with his birthday gift for himself this year. The rapper works so hard, so it was only right that he dropped a million on a bling Family Tree-themed jewellery set to honour his label. The custom pieces haves fans considering a rap career.

Cassper Nyovest's birthday is coming up and the spoils have already begun. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the Tito Mboweni hitmaker is no stranger to buying himself lavish gifts around this time of the year.

Last year, Mufasa bought himself a stunning new Bentley to celebrate his birthday. Just when fans were getting used to the luxury vehicle, Cass dropped a whopping £70 000 on a Family Tree-themed jewellery set a year later.

Nyovest took to Twitter to share his new bling with his followers and he got exactly the reaction he was expecting. Fans were shook by the price tag but were totally expecting this level of luxury from the rapper.

What a flex, right? Well, his followers certainly agree that Cassper is on a whole different level to his peers. Twitter went wild as peeps reacted to this blinged-out birthday gift.

Cassper Nyovest willing to meet R450K girlfriend allowance for the right one

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has shared that no amount of money is too large for the girl of his dreams. After fans said he would most likely be the only man in Mzansi who could afford certain girlfriend allowances, Cassper said he might just be the man to do it.

The Baby Girl hitmaker has said boldly said that if the right lady came along and rocked his heart, he would have no problems shaking his pockets to give her a monthly token of appreciation in the form of R450 000.

Sunday World reports that in a conversation with influencer Mihlali, Boity shockingly revealed that she would expect nothing less than just under half a million monthly from the man she is dating.

