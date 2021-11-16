Cassper Nyovest Willing to Meet R450K Girlfriend Allowance for the Right One

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is willing to move some change around in his bank account for a sizey girlfriend allowance

Boity Thulo and Mihlali Ndamase's viral Cocktail Hour conversation really left many people stuck on the topic of monthly deposits from baes

One social media user felt that the only person who could afford Boity's allowance was Mufasa himself and he came out and said he sure could try

Cassper Nyovest has shared that no amount of money is too large for the girl of his dreams. After fans said he would most likely be the only man in Mzansi who could afford certain girlfriend allowances, Cassper said he might just be the man to do it.

The Baby Girl hitmaker has said boldly said that if the right lady came along and rocked his heart, he would have no problems shaking his pockets to give her a monthly token of appreciation in the form of R450 000.

Sunday World reports that in a conversation with influencer Mihlali, Boity shockingly revealed that she would expect nothing less than just under half a million monthly from the man she is dating.

While peeps tried to digest the figure stated by Boity, one person quickly thought of the right man for the job. It's just ironic that the man suggested happens to be the rapper's ex-boyfriend.

TimesLIVE reports that it is no surprise that Cassper's name was brought because he is on a very public mission to become a billionaire. When speaking about his cash low goals, he said:

"I'm not rich rich yet. I'm just balling! Rich rich is when you own a jumbo jet and you hire it out to rappers like me. One day, I'm going to be a billionaire though!"

