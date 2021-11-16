Tshedi Mholo Exits Malaika: “Being in the Band Took a Toll on Me”

Matshedi Mholo has taken the decision to make a very bold career move by leaving the pop group Malaika and reinventing herself as a solo artist

Tshedi went solo once before in 2013 but was said to have found it quite difficult to leave the reputation of being the band's female lead behind

The singer has candidly said that she is ready to move forward and start afresh without any of the pressure that goes with being in the group

The famous 2 Bob hitmaking group Malaika has said goodbye to one of its famous faces. Tshedi Mholo made the decision to put her days of being in the group behind her and find her own identity as a musician.

Tshedi Mholo has said goodbye to her band Malaika for good.

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Tshidi released a public statement informing her fans that she would no longer be performing with her band members of Malaika. Although the band has lost its one and only female lead, the singer has reassured peeps that her exit is not because of any bad blood.

The band consisted of the late Jabulani Ndaba, Bongani Nchang and Tshedi Mholo. Together they produced killer dance hits like Destiny and Mhla'Uphel'Amandla.

Tshedi attempted to fly solo in 2013 but the shadow of Malaika seemed to follow her wherever she went. When speaking about her experience as their lead singer, she said:

"Being in the band took a toll on me on so many levels and I have reached a stage where I cannot carry the burden any further. I have constantly found myself under the pressure of being the only girl in the band and having to live up to certain expectations."

Mholo released an official statement on her Instagram that explained the exact reasons for her decision to fans. Parts of the statement read:

"If there is one thing being part of Malaika has taught me over the years, it is that life is too short to not chase any dream a person might have. That said, I hope my decision would serve as an inspiration to anyone out there who might not be scared to chase their goals individually and independently."

