Zandie Khumalo Gets Real About Releasing a New Album: “Don’t Congratulate Me”

Zandie Khumalo got candid with her fans about the best way to congratulate your favourite musician for releasing a body of work

The singer released her latest album Zenala earlier this year, which was heavily inspired by the name she chose for her baby

Months after the release of her personal project, Zandie has encouraged fans to focus on streaming and buying her music to show their support

Zandie Khumalo's latest album Zenala was a project that saw a different kind of vulnerability from her. While fans were congratulating the singer on releasing the album, she stopped them let them know how to best say "job well done."

News24 reported that Zandie Khumalo and her husband Mhlo Gumede welcomed their first baby in September. The couple was so excited about their blessing that the singer named her new album after baby.

Zandie said that the project was rather sentimental to her because the songs let listeners in on the parts of her life that she would have otherwise kept a secret.

Months after the album was released, Zandie took to Instagram to advise her followers not to congratulate her on making music. Khumalo said that in the everyday world, people don't get congratulated for going to work, so why should she be congratulated for doing her job.

Some followers agreed with what she had to say, while others could not help but laugh.

@I_am_zaza wrote:

"What you are saying kinda makes sense though."

@mhlakokgamedi said:

"Did I not die. The truth."

@hlumisamaraqane commented:

"Oksalayo congratulations and we have downloaded the latest song "

Zandie Khumalo welcomes her 1st baby: "A very sacred moment"

Briefly News reported that Khanya singer Zandie Khumalo and hubby Mhlo are celebrating a major moment in their lives. The couple recently welcomed a tiny new member to their family.

Just five weeks ago, the singer had announced the release of her EP titled Zenala. The title of the project was heavily inspired by the name she had chosen for her baby.

Zandie shared the news that she had given birth on her Instagram, using a snap of her feeding her newborn at the hospital.

