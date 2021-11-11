A social media user shared a video of himself and his mother dancing along to the famous trend on a popular app and peeps love it

The mother-son duo joined the likes of Uncle Waffles and Riky Rick in grooving to the famous Amapiano track 66 by Felo Lee Tee and Myztro

The video managed to rake in over 100k likes as viewers felt that watching the two dance really uplifted their moods

A Tik Tok user by the name of Victor did not know that we would be brightening so many people's days simply by posting a lit video of himself and his mother dancing to a popular yanos song.

Mzansi loves a feel-good post on social media and Tik Tok user @victor_ivyic provided exactly that. The dancing app frequenter was hanging out with his lovely mother when he decided to participate in the fan favourite Amapiano challenge.

Briefly News reported that famous DJ Uncle Waffles and rapper Riky Rick previously went viral while doing the very same dance.

Followers absolutely loved watching the duo dance and the comments proved it.

@quin_ barbie wrote:

"You put a smile on my face."

@ndellagaye793 said:

"I love this relation between mum and son."

@user302 commented:

"You literally own this song King, jus say 'sawubona' to the queen."

