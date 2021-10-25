Uncle Waffles almost broke the internet with her contagious vibes last week and Riky Rick was not immune to her charms

The DJ sensation whose video landed her a follow from US rapper Drake has become Riky Rick's dancing buddy

The two shared a video of themselves dancing to a yanos song in the parking lot and peeps have raised eyebrows at the content

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Uncle Waffles became an overnight sensation last week when she had peeps grooving from SA to the USA. The social media icon gained a large following after her video went viral. Riky Rick has jumped on the Uncle Waffles wave and peeps think he needs to find his own spotlight.

Fans have accused Riky Rick of jumping into Uncle Waffle's spotlight. Image: @rikyrickworld and @unclewaffffles

Source: Instagram

According to the Twitter dictionary, is'Tira is the uncontrollable urge to shine in other people's spotlight and many people believe that rapper Riky Rick suffers from this phenomenon.

After Uncle Waffles became a hit, Riky shared a video of himself dancing with the DJ in a parking lot, just days later. The two can be seen grooving to an Amapiano track in the Instagram video that left many followers questioning Rikhado.

ZAlebs reports that some people couldn't shake the feeling that the Boss Zonke hitmaker was latching onto Uncle Waffles' wave. Peeps feel that Riky is using Waffles' stardom to boost his own career in the famous genre.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Uncle Waffles: Mzansi’s newest female DJ sensation is making headlines: “She’s such a vibe”

Briefly News reported there's a new talent in the Amapiano streets and peeps are here for it. Uncle Waffles has taken the internet by storm after a video of her insane set went viral. Peeps are all agreeing that this is exactly the content they signed up for.

A viral video of Uncle Waffles mixing Kabza De Small's Adiwele has had folks urging the Amapiano legend to release the track. The performance nearly broke the internet as peeps could not get enough of the hot new DJ's vibes.

ZAlebs reports that the video has raked in a whopping three million views across the globe after being posted this past weekend. Uncle Waffles saw herself skyrocket into stardom, gaining more than 50 000 followers in one go. The most notable person to hit the follow button is US rapper Drake.

Peeps moved her vibes all the way to the Twitter streets to praise the social media icon.

Source: Briefly.co.za