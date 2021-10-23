Mzansi Has Its Own Music Chart, Risa Launches Platform to Focus On Local Talent

South Africa has its own music chart, a huge milestone for local musicians and the industry

People have changed the way they consume music, with many people shifting to digital streaming services

BMAT Music Innovators will compile the chart, it is a leader in global music technology

RISA has announced the launch of South Africa's first music chart called The Official South African Music Charts (TOSAC).

The chart will focus on local talent and is a fist for Mzansi in both scale and scope.

South Africa has its own music chart, a new chapter has been opened for local talent. Photo credit: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The chart launched with singles, streaming them digitally with songs from Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa, Melo & Sleaz, Busta 929 and Zakes Bantwini.

Sean Watson, the chairperson of RISA, said that the chart was a significant milestone for the local music industry.

CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi told Times LIVE that people are naturally drawn to music and the way people listen to music has changed radically in the past few years.

