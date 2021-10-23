Internet viral sensation Uncle Waffles had an unbelievable reaction to an experience while on a flight

The female club DJ took to Twitter to share that she found herself shaking after seeing herself on a full front-page spread of a newspaper

South Africans on social media have continued to applaud the young stunner for the sharp and unexpected rise in fame

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The newest kid on the block and certainly one of the hottest female club DJ sensations right now, Uncle Waffles, is enjoying quite the purple patch, having practically risen to stardom overnight.

The 21-year-old broke the internet last weekend after a video of her tearing it up on the dance floor went viral, even getting notice as far as from US rapper Drake, who subsequently followed the young stunner on Instagram.

New female DJ sensation Uncle Waffles still can't believe her purple patch. Image: @unclewaffffles.

Source: Twitter

However, on a plane trip supposedly to her next big gig on Friday, Uncle Waffles, who could not hide her amazement, took to Twitter to share her reaction to someone reading a newspaper with a full front-page spread of her.

The caption read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We got on the plane, the guy in the aisle in front of us opens the paper and there’s a full page about me. A WHOLE FULL PAGE ABOUT ME. I’m shaking. We definitely scrome."

At the time of publication, the tweet had attracted nearly 13 800 likes and 800 retweets as social media users raised a glass.

Saffas applaud new kid on the block

Briefly News takes a look at the flood of comments to bring readers all the notable reactions to the post.

@speakintoexist wrote:

"SPEAK YOUR BLESSINGS INTO EXISTENCE!"

@SRibons said:

"I don't know who you believe in, but they definitely showed up and are now showing off!"

@QondileKM added:

"Waffles buya laSkuman eBhubesini lifestyle."

@Aluluth38426670 offered:

"This is the BEGINNING Waffles...Be Ready."

Mzansi’s newest female DJ sensation is making headlines, “She’s such a vibe”

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that there's a new talent on the Amapiano scene and peeps are here for it. Uncle Waffles took the internet by storm after a video of her insane set went viral.

Peeps are all agreeing that this is exactly the content they signed up for. A viral video of Uncle Waffles mixing Kabza De Small's Adiwele had folks urging the Amapiano legend to release the track.

The performance nearly broke the internet as peeps could not get enough of the hot new DJ's vibes.

ZAlebs reported that the video has raked in a whopping three million views across the globe after being posted this past weekend.

Uncle Waffles saw herself skyrocket into stardom, gaining more than 50 000 followers in one go.

The most notable person to hit the follow button is US rapper Drake. Peeps moved her vibes all the way to the Twitter streets to praise the social media icon.

Source: Briefly.co.za