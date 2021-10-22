Lol: Mzansi Man Has Country Feeling Nostalgic Over “Then and Now” Snap

A Saffa man had the country going back in time as he shared an image of himself in 2000 and in a collage with a more recent image

The best part is that @Portia_Morifi is wearing the same t-shirt, a whole 21 years after the first snap was taken

Mzansians commended the quality of the t-shirt as it managed to last him a long time and thanked him for the laugh

It's now 21 years down the line and @Portia_Morifi has finally grown into his shirt. In a now-viral post on Twitter, the social media user shared a before and after image of himself in a tee that he wore as a kid.

Mzansi could not get enough of the nostalgic snap of him in his striped shirt. Posing in a very Y2K way followed by a 2021 version of himself, @Portia_Morifi really had the comments section going wild.

A Saffa man shared a before and after collage of himself wearing the same t-shirt and Mzansi loves it. Image: @Portia_Morifi

Source: Twitter

The post has gained over 2 000 likes and hundreds of comments and retweets from Mzansians. Take a look at it below:

Below are some of the responses to the snap:

@TALK57665627 said:

"The t-shirt is part of the family. Still going strong. From XXL to M that's loyalty right there."

@NkosiCannon wrote:

"How this t-shirts lasted longer than all my relationships is a mystery."

@07Stoic shared:

"Quite an investment."

@KatlegoKG13 tweeted:

"This shirt is older than most hunnies at groove."

@SokisiOfficial quote tweeted the post with:

"Finally, the t-shirt fits you."

@Mpho_Ndobela added:

"Parents really do have our best interest at heart."

