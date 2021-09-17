“Good Afro”: Man Shares Then and Now Pics with Pops, Celebrates World Afro Day
“Good Afro”: Man Shares Then and Now Pics with Pops, Celebrates World Afro Day

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • Many social media users are going gaga over a good looking father posing with his son as they mark World Afro Day
  • Anthony Dion shared beautiful pictures on Twitter posing with his dad and they both have beautiful afro hair
  • Many social networkers from all over the world are wowed by the duo’s gorgeous 'dos as they also congratulate the old man on taking care of his locks

Anthony Dion is an internet sensation after sharing his images with a good looking afro. Dion poses with his proud dad and their beautiful snaps found their way to the internet through social media.

The two good-looking men are bragging about their beard and well-nurtured hair. The guys seem to be based in the United States of America and their pics are going viral on various social media platforms.

Dion is also urging his followers to drop their cool images under the hashtag, #WorldAfroDay. He wrote on his page:

"Happy #WorldAfroDay.”
Man Shares, Then and Now, Pics With Pops, World Afro Day
Anthony Dion and his dad are a hit on social media. Image: @Anthony_Dion/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The viral post reads:

@Nino_Momiana said:

“The fact that your grandad is ageing gracefully cause he looks the same in both pics.”

@Zamaniwally said:

The little boy is his grandson.”

@Kwaku_vanilla said:

“My issue is how exactly to comb my hair to this form of perfection.”

@OrigamiXIII said:

“Wait for world weave on day.”

@Ony1Nyechi said:

“I love this colour, which dye did you use??”

@TheBEXR said:

“I need the comb technique.”

@AbenaMagis said:

“He still looks the same. Wow.”

@Sulaimonidowu said:

“Your afro looks so good. The one time I tried to keep one was last December. Any tips on how to come to the hair to look nice like yours?”

@Thurtythirt said:

“Gotta shape it up almost daily lol the hairs at the top make it lose definite shape.”

@DCWMarketing said:

“Ha! I thought the same thing. Think that's probably the grandbaby. I was thinking that guy never aged a day!”

@Nkwachukwu said:

“Don't tell me you're the baby, because then your dad wouldn't have aged at all. Almost like he waited for you to grow. Amazing!”

