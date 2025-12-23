An American posted a video visiting a favourite South African family restaurant, spur

The lady caused some controversy among South Africans as she highlighted the concept of Spur restaurants

People had a lot to say after hearing the way an American perceived a South African classic

In a video on TikTok, people got to see what an American thinks of Spur. The beloved family restaurant received criticism, and South Africans responded to it.

A woman went to Spur with her American boyfriend in a TikTok video. Image: @morgan.venn

Source: TikTok

The video of The American's spur experience received thousands of likes. People were interested in hearing the Americans' thoughts on a South African staple.

In a TikTok video by @morgan.venn, she was filming when she announced she was taking her boyfriend to a" problematic South African restaurant". The lady was talking about the Spur franchise themed around Native Indian American culture. The restaurant's decor references Native American motifs, characters, and colour schemes. The lady focused on her boyfriend tasting the food in the video. She said her favourite at Spur was the wings, which she found addictive.

The woman and her boyfriend shared their Spur review. Image: @morgan.venn

Source: TikTok

South Africa divided over a woman's take on spur

People commented on the video, and some were amused by the woman in the clip posted by @morgan.venn. Mzansi viewers discussed Spur's use of Native American culture to decorate. Watch the video of the woman talking about Spur below

diane s said:

"Not problematic- this is not America!"

megan__adams wrote:

"I find not taking the shell off the prawns problematic 👀"

🌱umi commented:

"The only problematic thing about Spur is their prices."

RizeVC slammed the lady:

"Everything is problematic in the US... don't involve Spur in it."

Natalie Loots Photography argued:

"Each cultural appropriation isn't as big a deal here as in the US. Here, we embrace other people's culture and educate ourselves on their customs."

Karen Visser 🇿🇦 added:

'Thanksgiving is problematic, but they still celebrate that."

vanillain shared:

"I don't know if this is true, but I've heard that Spur used to have cowboy-type decorations (hence the name) and then, to honour the Native Americans, they changed the decor to celebrate them instead of cowboys. again, not super sure this is true, and I'm too lazy to google it."

zoëy commented:

"It could be seen as inappropriate towards Native Americans, so I get why you would say it is “problematic” 😅"

Ndlelezinhle Msomi Khoza wrote:

"I need a Native American’s opinion on this."

Kim Moolman wondered:

"Can people just leave SA alone 😭"

Ndlelezinhle Msomi Khoza added:

"I need a Native American’s opinion on this."

Nomfundo_M | Content Creator🦋 added:

"We’ve been enjoying this restaurant in peace, now people are coming to make opinions about it being “problematic” yohh haa😭"

Other Briefly News stories about Spur

A kid earned a Spur trip after speaking only isiZulu in a funny TikTok video.

The way Spur staff members celebrated a gogo's birthday touched many viewers.

People were amused by a little boy's reaction to hearing Spur's updated birthday song.

Source: Briefly News