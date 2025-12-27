A man from the United States in South Africa spread kindness during the festive season

The African American showed people how he helped the poor in a Johannesburg community

South Africans shared thoughts on the foreigner doing the most to feed the less fortunate

A TikTok video of an American doing charity work in South Africa went viral. The clip also amassed thousands of likes from people.

An American fed hundreds of South Africans over the festive season in a TikTok video. Image: @trentonjdavis

Source: TikTok

The American do-gooder touched online users. Many commented on the TikTok video of the American doing the most.

In a TikTok video, @trentonjdavis posted that he was in Eldorado Park. The man shared that they gave food to 200 families over the festive season. He was delighted that they were able to help many people in need. The American showed their food packs, which included vegetables.

An American explores countries around the world, and his latest stop is South Africa. Image: @trentonjdavis

Source: TikTok

South Africa applauds American feeding Mzansi

Online users were impressed by the American man @trentonjdavis doing good. Many complimented the man on his hard work. Watch the video of the American feeding people in Eldorado Park below:

House of Valour gushed over the woman:

"Hi Trenton, may God continue to bless you. What you have done cannot even be done by our local government. You have definitely spread the Christmas spirit."

Larenzo Samuels wrote:

"You're the best, my brother. THE LORD WILL BLESS YOU GREATLY 🙏"

Quiny gushed over the man's giveaway:

"Mr T, thank you. A little goes a long way, especially before Christmas!!! Thank you and Shaheeds Grab and go for setting an example for all other businesses as well!!!

BREE added:

"Well done... You guys helped a lot of people. God bless you all."

Andreez Thabang was impressed by the lady:

"Man, you're doing wonders. We as South Africans need more Americans like you, chief, you're doing the most."

Anastasia Williams added:

"I just want to say Thank you very much for everything 🙏💕 blessing upon you and your family ❤️"

Shela added:

"This will definitely be a yearly thing."

joyce.lebelo gushed:

"Thank you for coming with a spirit of giving… ♥️🇿🇦 "#anotherexpat."

BDEEP H. L wrote:

"A lot of food you are doing, bro. Not even one politician can do what you did wth Shaheed. God bless."

positivealways_ wrote:

"Blessings upon Blessings to you, Trenton and everyone involved. Truly awesome. May God expand your territory."

shili_Rap added:

"Ohh wow 🙏 thank you for this, thanks to you this family can have a good meal for Christmas. May the Almighty keep blessing you more!"

Diva said:

"Thank you so much for keeping your promise. God bless you ☺️I did not make it as I say I'm in Vaal now☺️"

