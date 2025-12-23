American in South Africa Convinced He’s Getting Cat-Called In Cape Town Gets Reality
- An American man posted a TikTok video about the most interesting experience he had in South Africa
- The man told people that he was amazed by how he gets treated when he is out in public and Cape Town
- The video that the man shared received a lot of attention from South Africans
In a TikTok video, an American told people about his experience since moving to South Africa. The man wanted others to know about how he gets treated by locals in the country.
The video the American shared received thousands of likes from people. Many had jokes about the man and his unexpected complaint about the Mother City.
In a video on TikTok, @micahvfit told people that he was having an interesting experience in Cape Town. The man said that South Africans catcall him a lot. The man said that every time he steps out to women and men are constantly remarking on his body and making a big deal about his muscles.
South Africa jokes about American in Cape Town
Many people found the video by the American hilarious. Most people were in disbelief that @micahvfit was getting as much attention as he claimed. Watch the video of the man talking about South Africa below:
bleepbloopf argued:
"It’s not cat calling, whistling is an expression in SA, it can be a cause of shock/surprise/ used in dance and so on."
alice_._in_._wonderland wrote:
"I might be wrong, but I don’t think they are actually cat-calling you. That’s just normal friendly behaviour from South Africans ☺️"
Mohawk shared a similar experience:
"When I was younger, they called me Baptista😂😂😂 now I'm skinnier like a UFC fighter so they're too scared to say anything 😂😂😂"
Ròz was full of doubt:
"In which Cape Town are you👀 ladies! Capetonians, do we do this? Huh? Since when? Ladies, please explain what’s happening here."
WeLiveInCapeTown speculated about the attention he got:
"Size is quite a draw card in SA. I’m not sure where it stems from, but my hubby is a big guy, and he will often be called boss or chief or big man. He doesn’t actually like it, but it isn’t meant with offence. Size seems to be a cultural respect thing, probably survivalist in nature."
Kiki 🇿🇦 wrote:
"It's just a way we compliment or acknowledge you, not really cat-calling. Cat calling is like 'Hey, my size!'"
Carla Steenkamp doubted the man's experience too:
"I think this man has a beautiful imagination."
firstlady said:
"🤔 I've been living in Cape Town all my life, and I don't know cat calling 🤦"
