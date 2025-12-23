A South African woman showed people how Nigerians reacted to her plan to leave South Africa

People were stunned by how Nigerians felt about a South African woman eager to be in their country

Online users commented after hearing Nigerians describing their country to a South African

A woman shared a TikTok video of the candid conversations she had with Nigerian men. The lady from South Africa told Nigerians on TikTok Live that she was planning on coming to their country.

A woman planning to visit Nigeria gets advice from Nigerians. Image: @emihle_raziya1

Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady talking to Nigerian men received thousands of likes. People commented on the clip and discussed the difference between South Africa and Nigeria.

A TikTok video by @emihle_raziya1 shows the South African woman talking to Nigerians. She was telling them that she wanted to visit Nigeria. One of the men sounded concerned as he asked the lady if she knew anyone in Nigeria or had family there. He was candid, as he told her that Nigeria is not a walk in the park. Many advised her that she would be better off staying in South Africa, especially without relatives, because Nigeria is not safe. One of the men said:

"Nigeria is the grandfather of what's happening in South Africa"

Nigerians commented on South Africa's plans to come to Nigeria. Image: Abdulrahman Abubaka / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa talks about woman's plans to go to Nigeria

People were left curious after hearing the way Nigerians spoke about their country in the clip by @emihle_raziya1. Watch the video of the woman talking to the Nigerian men and read people's comments below:

Choc_Hunn🇳🇬 commented:

"You shouldn’t have told anyone in the first place, cause now people know. It's honestly not safe."

Lifestyle Ahrniey agreed with the men:

"As a Nigerian, he’s telling the truth, Nigeria is not safe, I’m even scared to travel nto my state, if there is no one guiding you around, it’s not advisable, don’t come and wonder alone, people will take advantage of you."

Mokgadi_PM wrote:

"It doesn't seem she'll change her mind about her Nigerian trip👀🤣😂"

Chiamaka shared:

"As a full Nigerian girl living in South Africa, I am advised not to go to Nigeria without someone being there with me. The bandit issue is really bad. Otherwise, if you really wish to go. Be safe and have fun."

twinkielesufi was stunned:

"She’s not listening this one, yho."

mzwandile🇿🇦_22 added:

"South African women are brave yazi.😩"

Mimi Ezenwa advised:

"I'm SA married to Nigerian, my sis don't travel alone, go with someone from South Africa and make sure that you trust the person picking you up because Nigeria is not safe, unless you wanna travel with me next year December 🥰"

jazildoa agreed:

"My mom is SA and dad Naija, I'm visiting Nigeria. I can confirm that Nigeria is not safe… my family restricts me from doing a lot of things because I have a SA accent and because I look a bit different."

