A travel vlogger shared her bad South African experience. The woman from America posted about a Cape Town adventure that rattled her.

The American's video about crime in South Africa received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video and South African's shared their thoughts on the tourist's bad experience.

In a video on TikTok, @salah was in the streets of Cape Town. The American announced that she lost her belongings after leaving her car unlocked in Cape Town. The woman said it was for a short time, but by the time she turned back, all her bags were gone. She lost her skydiving equipment worth 167 000 ($10,000), her bank cards, and other items she said were replaceable. The American said before the theft, she was thinking about how nothing bad happened to her since travelling to South Africa. She took the theft with grace, saying she still loves Cape Town and has been there for a month.

South Africa reacts to American's crime experience

The video of the American woman's experience with crime in South Africa attracted Mzansi viewers. Locals commented on @salas's clip, saying leaving a car unlocked in South Africa was unthinkable. Watch the video of the American sharing her theft experience below:

Girl_with_the_Snake_Tattoo📚commented the American filming her theft account:

"Careful walking with your phone like that guuuurl!! ❤️"

Kerry advised the tourist:

"Always double-check the door is locked after you lock it. A lot of car jamming here."

🦎🧁🥀CuppyCakey_S🌪F🌪S🖤🧁🦇 wrote:

"It's South Africa, it's been sold by the time you got out of the coffee shop 💀🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️#sorry."

Ndalo 🍉 commented:

"On top of that, put your phone away while walking in outside areas 🤣"Fch

BeautyBee added:

"People should stop 'romanticising' CT. It is literally the most unequal city on the planet. Still a lot of social issues that need to be addressed. It is beautiful, but there are still a lot of challenges."

Deidré Willemse wrote:

"👀unlocked car in South Africa, guuuurrrlllll that's like an invitation!"

Brenda Molefe 🇿🇦 shared:

"We all get robbed in this country. Mostly by our government. So, welcome to South Africa."

💕 Moon 🌛.za 🇿🇦 said:

"🤨 This is South Africa, we even lock our fridges."

Nomcebo_h wanted to discourage the influx of tourists:

"Spread the word please 🙏🏽 South Africa is dangerous 😏"

