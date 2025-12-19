A tourist who visited South Africa shared his reactions after landing for the first time

The man made his way to a township, and he shared his honest first impressions about the country

People were interested in hearing his thoughts after he saw many South African women

A man who is not from South Africa ended up going viral on a TikTok. The man fascinated people with his reaction to seeing South Africa for the first time.

A foreign man was amazed by South African women. Image: Innocent Khumbuza

Source: Getty Images

The video of the man getting his first taste of South Africa received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the man, and they were fascinated by his reaction.

In a video by @otthabojameson, a man who had just landed in South Africa shared his reactions to seeing women. In the documentary, the man headed to a South African township. Hesaid that all the women he was seeing were beautiful and that he did not expect it. The man was in a South African township and was accompanied by locals as he gave his first reactions. The clip showed the young women he thought were more attractive than he expected.

A Foreigner went to a township in South Africa. Image: Marica van der Meer

Source: UGC

South Africa unimpressed by tourist

Many people commented on the video by @otthabojameson of the man who was stunned by South African women's beauty. South Africans discussed the tourist's surprise at seeing beautiful women. Online users slammed him, accusing him of objectifying women with his comments. Watch the video of the foreigner and read people's reactions below:

masego🌻 was not pleased with the tourist's reaction:

"This is how human trafficking increases 💔 a yt man saying this and even panning the camera to them is scary ngl."

S🤎🫶🏽🌻💜☪️ also criticised the man visiting South Africa:

"Sorry, I find it so creepy, like why is he recording and commenting on random women's bodies 🤨"

Callsignwhore said:

"This is how women start getting trafficked because of entitled tourists in general😀"

32 was not pleased:

"I don’t understand why white tourists, whenever they go to Africa for tourism, most of them go to bad places. What agenda are they pushing?"

Steven Henderson speculated:

"This man is in Alexandra😂😂"

OTThabo, the creator, confirmed:

"They go to all places, but places like Alexandra and have an adventure, and it's unfiltered."

Khanyile.sa remarked:

"Bro must try the mall."

your business bestie 🩷💰🇿🇦 slammed the man:

"This is not a compliment by the way."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News