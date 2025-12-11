A Nigerian woman posted a video telling people how much she loves South Africa

The lady compared her home country to South Africa, and the differences she pointed out were interesting to many

Online users shared their reactions to the criticism the woman shared about Nigeria in her TikTok video

A woman from Nigeria posted a TikTok about her travels to South Africa. The lady wanted people to know the one thing that she enjoys the most about the country.

The woman's video about South Africa as a foreigner received thousands of likes. Lady shared where she gave an interesting review about South Africa.

In a video on TikTok, a woman posted about how she enjoys visiting South Africa. The woman from Nigeria said one thing she appreciates is how there is order in South Africa. She said being in the country is like being in Europe. The TikTok creator said that Nigeria could take a few notes from South Africa

Mzansi reacts to Nigerian's take on South Africans

Many people commented on @beloveolocha's thoughts above South Africa. Mzansi locals felt proud that their country was highly regarded for this. Watch the video the woman posted below:

siviwecedric said:

"Ma’am, please visit the MTN rank in Joburg, I promise you’ll be the happiest person ever 👌"

nkosazana ya kophakathwayo wrote:

"Thanks, darling, for the first time I hear someone from a foreign nation praising South Africa, they always say bad things about us."

Tiwa Sab vouched for Mzansi food:

"I actually believe you because you hardly ever try new food 🤣🤣🤣 If you say their food is amazing, trust me guys, it really is!"

aviwe99 was stunned by her thoughts on SA:

"You're saying it's cold in summer, I wonder how you would feel if you visited in winter, there around June 😂😂 with snow, heavy winds and rain."

EneloMS was amazed she thought South Africa was cold:

"Me in Limpopo sitting under a tree, shocked for days when she says South Africa is cold 😳"

LanBob XiaoPants asked:

"Did she say cold!? COLD WHERE!? I'm sweating my chesticles off."

MissP gushed:

"Lapho, you look South African🫶. Which language are you planning on learning?"

🦋𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓵𝓮𝓲𝓰𝓱_ 𝓜𝓸𝓴 🦋 added:

"This is the first time the weather is like this during this time of the year, we are also shocked as a country 😭"

OmphileM🇿🇦 was amused by the lady's weather comments:

"Cold 😭 How hot is it in Nigeria? 🥲"

Lesego Koketso was stunned by the video:

"The road is So Clean? In South Africa!?"

