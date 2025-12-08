A young woman from Luxembourg shared a video of herself visiting someone she loves dearly in South Africa

The lady posted a TikTok video of herself in Mzansi to visit the woman who raised her

Many people were touched by the video of the young woman who expressed a lot of love for her childhood

A woman from Luxembourg shared that she has close ties to South Africa. The woman who grew up in the country showed people that she is still connected to the lady who took care of her.

The woman received thousands of likes in a video showing herself reunited with her South African learning. The video amassed thousands of likes from people who were moved by the lady's video.

In a TikTok video, @mag_s_lifestyle posted that she returned to South Africa to visit someone close to her. The woman showed up at the home of her childhood caretaker, who embraced her with open arms. The lady showed people just how close they were as she only left her home after sunset.

Mzansi moved by European's bond to South Africa

Many people thought that the relationship between the South African woman and the lady was precious. Viewers commented that she is special for not forgetting the person who raised her. Online users commented that the two must be close, given their long visit. Watch the video of the two women reuniting below:

MENDIETA said:

"I love it, is not even about skin, it all depends on love and humanity."

luckyaugustinus wrote:

"I respect you so much, keep on and may mighty God be with you at all times. Be blessed."

Elcri was moved:

"How I miss my Gogo!!! She passed away this year, but always spoke on the phone!! I miss her so much!🥰"

ShaanH🇿🇦 gushed:

"Visiting till sunset. It wasn't just a pop in. Such a sweet sweet moment. Blessings on you girl🥺🥰"

Don Jördie agreed:

"You stayed till sunset, 🌅 now thats a proper visit. ❤️👌"

user8008670161539 exclaimed:

"Lovely babegirl show others also don't forget where you come from God bless you and your mum🌹❤️😍"

Melanisi Lumkwana said:

"We need this kind of South Africa, see human beings not colour or race, rich or poor 🥰"

patjaza enjoyed the woman's video:

"You are such a beautiful soul and raised well, you remember people who raised you with love 🥰🥰this is Africanism."

Random_user was in awe of her mom:

"She is so gorgeous though 😍"

