A woman who took a road trip showed people that it was disastrous, and she tried to make her way past Durban

The lady was on her way to Limpopo when she ran into trouble in the KZN region

South Africans were stunned as the woman who showed videos of the way her journey took an unexpected turn

A woman posted a TikTok video on 5 December telling people that she made their wrong choice by deciding to drive all the way to Limpopo. The woman was stuck in the KZN province after arriving in the province in the early hours.

The video of the woman sharing ordeal during a road trip received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the young woman.

In a clip on TikTok, @ndamus_beautybar shared that while on her way to Limpopo, she met an unexpected delay. The lady was on the Durban to Pietermaritzburg highway, where she was stuck from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The woman filmed to show just how many cars were at a standstill as a result of car accidents.

South Africa stunned by woman

Online users thought that the lady had a lot of bad luck. People commented on the video, completely amazed by the inconvenience she faced. Watch the video the woman shared about her road trip:

niri_ramss advised motorists:

"Stop using the N3 after Marrianhill toll, use the Hillcrest route."

Donald suggested a different route :

"Next time, when you are in Durban and going to Limpopo, you must use the N2 from Durban via Richards Bay, then N11 in Ermelo, then take N11 from Middleburg to Mokopane 🤣🤣🤣or else N3 will show you flames.:

InKitchenWithKinkie shared:

"That was me on Friday - I got to Giyani at 3 am, and I was catering that morning 😭"

Muhle Duma was stunned by the traffic congestion:

"Did y’all at least have food in the car?? Yho, I’d be so frustrated 😣"

boehbuthelezi was concerned about their travel plans:

"Ya’ll are giving me anxiety. Travelling in a few weeks with the whole fam and newborn 😩"

Flex imagined being stuck in a car overnight:

"The hunger, the thirst jhooo I will be livid jhoo wat about toilet number two 😩"

LadyT added:

"I was stuck there yesterday morning 😭 3 hours from Durban to PMS! Imagine how it’s gonna be next weekend! They really need to rethink these roadworks in December and open up the lanes."

Mangwanenosy said:

"I live around that area. I do not see myself going to Durban these holidays, because a 45km drive will take me two hours."

