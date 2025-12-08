N3 Traffic Jam Keeps Limpopo Woman on Durban Road Overnight at Standstill
- A woman who took a road trip showed people that it was disastrous, and she tried to make her way past Durban
- The lady was on her way to Limpopo when she ran into trouble in the KZN region
- South Africans were stunned as the woman who showed videos of the way her journey took an unexpected turn
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A woman posted a TikTok video on 5 December telling people that she made their wrong choice by deciding to drive all the way to Limpopo. The woman was stuck in the KZN province after arriving in the province in the early hours.
The video of the woman sharing ordeal during a road trip received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the young woman.
In a clip on TikTok, @ndamus_beautybar shared that while on her way to Limpopo, she met an unexpected delay. The lady was on the Durban to Pietermaritzburg highway, where she was stuck from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The woman filmed to show just how many cars were at a standstill as a result of car accidents.
Woman stranded at King Shaka Airport in TikTok video after friend lied about all expenses paid girls' trip
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa stunned by woman
Online users thought that the lady had a lot of bad luck. People commented on the video, completely amazed by the inconvenience she faced. Watch the video the woman shared about her road trip:
niri_ramss advised motorists:
"Stop using the N3 after Marrianhill toll, use the Hillcrest route."
Donald suggested a different route :
"Next time, when you are in Durban and going to Limpopo, you must use the N2 from Durban via Richards Bay, then N11 in Ermelo, then take N11 from Middleburg to Mokopane 🤣🤣🤣or else N3 will show you flames.:
InKitchenWithKinkie shared:
"That was me on Friday - I got to Giyani at 3 am, and I was catering that morning 😭"
Muhle Duma was stunned by the traffic congestion:
"Did y’all at least have food in the car?? Yho, I’d be so frustrated 😣"
boehbuthelezi was concerned about their travel plans:
"Ya’ll are giving me anxiety. Travelling in a few weeks with the whole fam and newborn 😩"
Flex imagined being stuck in a car overnight:
"The hunger, the thirst jhooo I will be livid jhoo wat about toilet number two 😩"
LadyT added:
"I was stuck there yesterday morning 😭 3 hours from Durban to PMS! Imagine how it’s gonna be next weekend! They really need to rethink these roadworks in December and open up the lanes."
Mangwanenosy said:
"I live around that area. I do not see myself going to Durban these holidays, because a 45km drive will take me two hours."
Other Briefly News stories about cars
- Severe snowstorms affected South Africa, and people became stranded on a highway despite many weather warnings.
- Heavy storms in Johannesburg resulted in flooding in some areas, and some cars were submerged.
- A BMW-approved repair shop showed the damage a hailstorm in Johannesburg caused.
- Mzansi residents experienced snowfall in spring and they created hilarious content out of the bizarre weather.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za