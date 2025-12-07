Global site navigation

Woman Stuck at King Shaka Airport After Friend’s Sponsored Girls’ Trip Prank in TikTok Video
Woman Stuck at King Shaka Airport After Friend's Sponsored Girls' Trip Prank in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A young girl went viral on social media after her planned trip to Durban did not work out at all
  • The lady posted a TikTok video, excited that she was on her way to a girls' trip for one of her friends' birthdays
  • People were stunned after the young woman came back to the internet with an unexpected update about her spontaneous trip

South Africans were touched on behalf of a young lady who was looking forward to a Durban trip with her friends. The TikTok creator made content of her preparation for a girls' trip.

Young lady tricked into flying to Durban for nothing
A young lady tricked into flying to Durban for nothing shared her experience in TikTok videos. Image: @missy_cam_m
The young woman never expected that her highly anticipated vacation was doomed. Many people commented on the video of the young woman's bad luck.

In a video on TikTok, @missy_cam_m posted that she was getting ready for a girls' trip in KZN. The lady's excitement for the vacation was palpable. Sadly, her next video, an update about the trip, revealed that she was stranded at King Shaka airport.

Lady boarded a flight to Durban and fell for prank
The Lady boarded a flight to Durban and fell for a prank. Image: Maria Tyutina
The lady explained that the friend who promised her that they had a fully funded birthday trip was lying. She said her other friends tried to warn her, but they could not reach her as she was already on her flight. In a later update, she said her dad booked her an early morning bus back to East London as she could not change her flight.

South Africa stunned by Durban girls' trip prank

Many people commented on the video by @missy_cam_m, gushing over how excited the lady was. People wrote that the lady deserved better. Watch the video of the woman spilling everything about her disastrous trip below:

Miss thoress was stunned by the lady's experience:

"It hates you so much 💔"

LadieBlack30 wrote:

"Let me shock you, the other girls were in on it too. That last-minute cancellation was part of the plan🤞 I am glad you are safe❤️"

lathi_nyhilzz wrote:

"I think your friends hate you sana, cut them off asoze🙏🏽"

M. added:

"Did they just discover before boarding or chickened out and got scared that their plan 'worked' out?"

Riri🕷️speculated:

"Mind you, your friend has a purple profile 💔"

SabataAugustin had questions:

"Why would she even do something like that, like what was her intention?😭"

Thulisile Nyosana Zamajola added:

"Your friend sold you but pulled out because she got scared, believe it or not, because there is no such prank 😢 your God is not sleeping on you 🙏🏽"

PhumieBee said:

"Okay I don’t understand? What was her plan??? To get you kidnapped?What?!!!"

Other Briefly News stories about bad vacations

