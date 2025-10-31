A young lady posted a video sharing details about a trip that she took out of the country

The woman let people know exactly how much she spent in order to have fun with a friend in Mauritius

She posted a helpful video showing the transportation, accommodation, and other expenses on her vacation

In a TikTok video, a woman told people about her recent traveling. The woman went on a trip to Mauritius and she wanted others to know how much everything cost.

The video of the young lady received more than 40,000 likes after capturing her vacation experience. Hundreds of people commented on the video and many shared thoughts on the vacation that the lady enjoyed.

In a video posted on TikTok by @selfcarewithtshiamo she showed people everything that r52,000 got her during her vacation to Mauritius. One of the biggest expenses she incurred was a flight from Cape Town to Mauritius which cost her R17,000 including a joining flight. Next her accommodation cost R25,000 a stunning suite for four nights. She spent R2000 on drinks throughout the trip for herself and a friend. Next she booked a R5,000 All Day Cruise that included lunch for herself and a friend.

South Africa impressed by woman's holiday

Many people appreciated the woman for posting the total cost of her vacation. Viewers admired the young lady for making wise choices to make her holiday work while. Watch the video of the woman's Mauritius vacation and read people's comments below:

Zelda M ♡ admired the woman's Mauritius holiday:

"I had to follow❤️❤️Girls paying their own bills! Clock it🤏"

K a m o was impressed by the lady's life style:

"Maybe I need to change careers😩😹🔥"

Favour♡ was in awe:

"This is actually affordable or am I crazy?"

Shux_iam could see how costs could add up:

"Mauritius is more expensive when you do everything yourself"

Ndivhuho Mongwana enjoyed the lady's vlogs:

"You eat with these vlogs , they are so refreshing and aesthetically pleasing 👏🏾🥹'

kamoVSmakeup was blown away by the hotel the woman booked:

"The accommodation is beautifullllll😍😍"

ppinkgarnet related to the vlog of the Mauritius vlog:

"Mauritius is so beautiful, I definitely want to go back 😍😍"

hiamothobejane, the creator explained:

"I paid R52k for the both of us, my friend paid for her own flight ❤"

Scoliosisbabe was motivated:

"Lemme go and study or I will dust ko joburg while my age mate living like queens 🥺🥺"

Phiwe Mcg shared her plans:

'2030 I'm going to Mauritius, for now let me go study.😭"

