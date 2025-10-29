A TikTok user named Boitumelo Buthelezi uploaded a clip showing what she added to her home with her 'small salary'

Apart from getting a WiFi router, Boitumelo showed that she also got items such as a mattress and a large kitchen cabinet, costing thousands

Members of the online community were impressed by the woman's achievements and applauded her in the comment section

A young woman stunned the internet with the improvements to her home. Images: @boity_delazy_.

Source: Instagram

Boitumelo Buthelezi, a determined retail employee, showcased how her 'small salary' helped her furnish her home. Her great achievement prompted many South African social media users to send congratulatory messages.

On 22 September, 2025, Boitumelo shared a TikTok clip, which suggested that people were in disbelief that she could afford to get her living space in order with the little money she earned. Boitumelo didn't disclose her income or savings for the renovation.

The video showed various items, including a R3 000 mattress, a massive R2 000 kitchen cabinet, and an approximately R400 Bennett Read kettle. She also showed off her bedroom and a WiFi router from Vuma.

She wrote in her caption:

"One step at a time."

Woman's achievements impress South Africans

Several local internet users flocked to Boitumelo's comment section to congratulate her on her impressive achievement. Other online community members wondered where the young woman bought certain pieces of furniture, as they wanted them for themselves.

Online users were impressed with the woman's home improvements. Image: Frank_Rietsch

Source: UGC

@lesnny.pali shared with people on the internet:

"It's a motivation for me. I have only two blankets and one pot, but I'm getting there. I trust God."

@sunshine.in.my.world, who was nothing but positive, wrote to the homeowner:

"Congratulations, stranger! This makes me feel warm inside, and I don't even know you."

An impressed @just.a.healing.so added in the comment section:

"Big ups to you, girl. I'm super proud of you for choosing proper priorities and not letting negative people demoralise you. Cheers."

@waterbeareroba had words of advice for the young woman, writing:

"I'm so happy for you, beloved. Never ever let a man come and destroy the space you worked for. Think of it as your shrine."

@lebogangsebola8 told the online community:

"This is my prayer every day, just to have that job, no matter the salary, and to build a home for my kids."

@teejuls_mvalo said under the post:

"I just realised that I'm not focused on this life thing."

Watch the TikTok video on Boitumelo's account below:

